IMS welcoming in a full capacity crowd for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500

  Updated
  • 0
Roger Penske
Tommy Mason

As we strip away pandemic-related health protocols, huge public events are in the planning stages once again.

This is also true of the world's largest single-day sporting event, the Indianapolis 500.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles joined 44News to discuss the normal capacity of fans expected, after the previous two years limited how many could attend in person.

Doug Boles and his staff announced this week, a 500 mile Back Home Again in Indiana tour to promote the 106th running state-wide on Sunday, May 29.

The first 200 miles of the trip included a stop at our downtown Evansville studio, as the track gears up to welcome back a full complement of race activities leading up to the race itself Sunday, May 29th.

