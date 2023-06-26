Incident Training Exercises begin in Union County this week

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Union County residents might notice an uptick in law enforcement activity this week.
Officials say first responders will be participating in a live, full scale critical incident exercise Monday, June 26th thru Wednesday, June 28th.
We're told this will allow law enforcement to practice their response plans in a real life setting.
Officials say lights and sirens will be used during these practices.
A reminder to residents, these exercises are drills, and not an actual event.