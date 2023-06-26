 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Incident Training Exercises begin in Union County this week

  • Updated
  • 0
union-county-kentucky-generic-2020.jpg

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Union County residents might notice an uptick in law enforcement activity this week. 

Officials say first responders will be participating in a live, full scale critical incident exercise Monday, June 26th thru Wednesday, June 28th. 

We're told this will allow law enforcement to practice their response plans in a real life setting. 

Officials say lights and sirens will be used during these practices. 

A reminder to residents, these exercises are drills, and not an actual event.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you