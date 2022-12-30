Incoming Vanderburgh County sheriff says he's "looking forward to this journey"

Vanderburgh County will have a new sheriff in office for the first time since 2007.
Sheriff-elect Noah Robinson has been with the sheriff's office since 2001 and has moved up the ranks before running for sheriff last year.
He says people won't notice an immediate difference when he takes over for current sheriff Dave Wedding.
44News asked the sheriff if he will be making any immediate, noticeable changes to the sheriff's department.
"Not at first. I think I want to continue to do the work (Dave) Wedding has been able to accomplish in his eight years. So no abrupt changes, but I know I have to make good on some of the promises I made during the campaign. So there (are) some new initiatives and new directions for the sheriff's office but nothing abrupt that the public's going to notice right away. But I am looking forward to this journey." he said.
The sheriff-elect also spoke about his stance on marijuana legalization and potential use of force policy changes among other topics.