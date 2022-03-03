Indiana Bill to Close Rape Law Loophole Heads to Governor

A bill seeking to redefine rape and consent in Indiana is headed to the Governor's desk after lawmakers gave their approval.
The legislation states a person who has sexual intercourse with someone who attempts to "physically, verbally, or by other visible conduct refuses the person's act" commits rape.
It also makes clear that a person commits rape if they pretend to be a different person and engage in sexual intercourse with someone else.
The change comes from the fact Indiana law does not currently provide a definition of consent. Under the current stature, sex without consent is only considered rape if there's proof of physical force, or if it occurs with someone who is mentally incapacitated or unaware that it is happening.
Supporters of the bill say it could help bring more rape cases to trial and provide juries with more guidance when determining the lack of consent.
If signed into law, Indiana would join 13 states who have legal definitions of consent.