Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Minor to moderate flooding continues along the Ohio River. Most
points are already experiencing a slow fall in levels, while a few
locations crest over the next 24 hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Monday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 44.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.7
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Indiana Bill to Close Rape Law Loophole Heads to Governor

  • Updated
  • 0
indiana-state-generic-2020.jpg

A bill seeking to redefine rape and consent in Indiana is headed to the Governor's desk after lawmakers gave their approval. 

The legislation states a person who has sexual intercourse with someone who attempts to "physically, verbally, or by other visible conduct refuses the person's act" commits rape. 

It also makes clear that a person commits rape if they pretend to be a different person and engage in sexual intercourse with someone else. 

The change comes from the fact Indiana law does not currently provide a definition of consent. Under the current stature, sex without consent is only considered rape if there's proof of physical force, or if it occurs with someone who is mentally incapacitated or unaware that it is happening. 

Supporters of the bill say it could help bring more rape cases to trial and provide juries with more guidance when determining the lack of consent. 

If signed into law, Indiana would join 13 states who have legal definitions of consent. 

