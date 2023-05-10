Indiana gas prices will increase by 1 cent on July 1st

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) -- With summer comes traveling and if you're traveling by road gas is essential. Starting July 1, that price at the pump will cost one cent more than the day before.
"From an incremental point of view, most people probably won't notice it," said Old National Bank Chief Economist Matt Finn.
According to Finn this one cent difference is a result of the states annual gas tax increase which was implemented back in 2017. Each year on July 1 the cost of gas goes up by one cent.
"You know there was some talk even a while back about perhaps suspending or capping the state gasoline tax and the problem with that is you're just delaying the inevitable," said Finn.
The inevitable being infrastructure projects which the fuel tax goes toward.
"If you're buying gas you're using the roads and those are the people who usually end up paying for it," said Finn.
According to AP News, the annual gas tax increase was set to expire in 2024 but it was recently extended to 2027.
Although it's not a hefty amount some may feel the effects.
"For people in Indiana, although we've seen inflation coming down a little bit, energy cost, motor fuel, home electricity, everything else. Energy costs have remained sort of stubbornly high, food costs have remained stubbornly high, higher than we'd like them to be and that's where consumers really feel it in their pocket book is food, energy, shelter those are the big components that they spend their money on." said Finn.