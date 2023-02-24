Indiana House Pass "Don't Say Gay" Bill

"The goal of house bill 1608 is to empower hoosier parents," said Rep. Davis.
In a statement from Rep. Davis, "House Bill 1608 would empower Hoosier parents by promoting transparency between parents and schools, and reinforcing that they're in the driver's seat when it comes to introducing sensitive topics to their children. The bill would simply prohibit instruction on human sexuality in kindergarten through 3rd grade. It would also ensure parents are involved in decisions to refer to their children by names that are inconsistent with their biological sex. This is common sense legislation to support parents' fundamental rights."
"It reeks of privilege, it reeks of dog whistling, these bills do and it has deadly consequences and that's not an exaggeration in any way shape or form," said Julie Robinson, the President at Tri-State Alliance.
Robinson says she works alongside members of the LGBTQ+ community. As the organization aims to provide services and support to them in the Evansville, Tri-State area.
Robinson says she sees the effects bills such as this one have on the LGBTQ+ community.
"It specifically targets trans kids," said Robinson. "56% of Indiana trans youth considered suicide last year. Southern indiana has a lgbtq suicide epidemic thats always swept under the rug and even been gaslit about in the school administration."
She along with other's against this new bill are fearful that suicide rates may rise with it put into place, as she say's it essentially outs young trans student's.
"You know they're just adding fuel to that fire. It shouldn't have to be. These should just be allowed to exist." said Robinson.
The senate will soon make a vote on the bill.