Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air from now through midnight CDT Wednesday night for the
following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Indiana launches new website for reporting crimes against children

  • Updated
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — There's a new website to provide you with information on reporting internet crimes against children.

The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigates and prosecutes people who use the internet to exploit or entice children sexually.

Since 2005, authorities say there has been an increase in complaints about online sexual exploitation of kids.

The Indiana ICAC Task Force encourages Hoosiers to report online exploitation, solicitation, and enticement type crimes against children to the NCMEC. To report a crime against your child involving the Internet or other electronic means, please contact your local Indiana law enforcement agency.

The task force is overseen by the Indiana State Police.