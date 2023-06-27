Indiana launches new website for reporting crimes against children

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — There's a new website to provide you with information on reporting internet crimes against children.
The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigates and prosecutes people who use the internet to exploit or entice children sexually.
Since 2005, authorities say there has been an increase in complaints about online sexual exploitation of kids.
The Indiana ICAC Task Force encourages Hoosiers to report online exploitation, solicitation, and enticement type crimes against children to the NCMEC. To report a crime against your child involving the Internet or other electronic means, please contact your local Indiana law enforcement agency.
The task force is overseen by the Indiana State Police.