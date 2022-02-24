Indiana Law Enforcement Cracking Down on Dangerous Driving Through Safety Campaign

Law enforcement agencies around the state of Indiana will soon be cracking down on dangerous and aggressive driving through a new campaign.
The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) says that starting on Friday, Feb. 25, a new enforcement campaign to curb dangerous and aggressive driving will begin.
According to the ICJI, the campaign will include more than 200 state and local law enforcement agencies, and will run through Monday, March 21.
During the month-long campaign, officers will be conducting high-visibility patrols over the next several weeks, showing zero tolerance for anyone driving aggressively, over the speed limit or under the influence.
ICJI says the safety initiative is designed to reduce crashes and traffic fatalities and to promote safe driving around St. Patrick’s Day and the NCAA Tournament. It also comes at a time when roadway deaths continue to climb across the state and nation.