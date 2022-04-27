Indiana National Guard soldiers prepare armored vehicles for Ukrainian defense

The Indiana National Guard says soldiers have prepared armored vehicles for use in Ukraine.
A statement released Wednesday said that Indiana National Guardsmen prepared M113 Armored Personnel Carriers for transport as part of a U.S. initiative to support Ukrainians in the defense of their nation.
"We've been directed to ship these out in support of the president's directive to provide military equipment to Ukraine," explained Brigadier General Justin L. Mann.
According to the National Guard, Hoosier Guardsmen at Camp Atterbury inspected, repaired, and test drove the M113s to ensure they were fully operational.
"We got short notice, and the team did a complete technical inspection and were able to get all of these things ready ahead of time in less than five days," Brig. Gen. Mann said.
After all the inspections were completed by technicians, the National Guard says the armored vehicles were staged and prepared for transport.