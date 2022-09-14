Indiana organizations express varying opinions about state's abortion ban

Thursday calls for a new day in Indiana as the Hoosier State joins dozens of other states with a near-total abortion ban.
"It's a significant moment for all of Indiana," said MaryEllen Vandyke, the Executive Director at Right to Life of Southwest Indiana.
Vandyke said it's a decision the organization has fought so long and hard for.
"For 49 and a half years more than 500,000 precious innocent unborn Hoosier babies have died by abortion," said Vandyke. "So we're here to make sure that going forward they have the right to life."
Starting Sept. 15 abortions will only be performed in hospitals, meaning all abortion clinics will lose their licenses to perform abortions.
The only exceptions will be in the case of rape and incest before the 10th week of pregnancy and if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly.
That's a part of the Bill Vandyke said the organization doesn't completely agree with but she said it's a step in the right direction.
"Even though the bill does have exceptions, we will continue our work to make sure every baby, every pre-born baby is protected in life and wanted." said Vandyke.
While some are happy about Indiana's near total abortion ban going into effect, some have a different opinion.
"It's heartbreaking," said Dr. Tracey Wilkinson. "It's heartbreaking to think that Indiana residents now will not have access to comprehensive healthcare."
Dr. Tracey Wilkinson is a Pediatrician and advocate for women's reproductive health care, she also works alongside PATH4YOU. A non profit based in Indianapolis striving to provide free reproductive health care to women throughout the state.
"This project was really birthed out of the issue that there is not sufficient or adequate birth control right now in our state," said Dr. Wilkinson.
Now that the state has passed the ban, Wilkinson feels it may cause more bad than good.
"Indiana does not have really good public health outcomes when you look at things like infant and maternal mortality rates right now and so we anticipate that those rates are going to get much much worse." said Dr. Wilkinson.
With less than 24 hours before the near total ban goes into effect both groups say the fight still isn't over.
They're going to continue using their voices to fight for what they believe in.