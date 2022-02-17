Indiana Reports 1,486 New Positive COVID-19 Cases Thursday

The Indiana Department of Health released new COVID-19 data for the state on Thursday.
According to Thursday's report from ISDH, there were 1,486 new positive cases of COVID-19 identified statewide, and 45 new COVID-19 deaths.
ISDH said that brought the total number of positive cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,672,761, and the total number of deaths to 21,568.
Here are the local COVID-19 increases included in Thursday's report:
- Vanderburgh County: 64 new cases, 1 new death
- Perry County: 4 new cases, 1 new death
- Warrick County: 19 new cases
- Knox County: 18 new cases
- Dubois County: 9 new cases
- Daviess County: 9 new cases
- Posey County: 9 new cases
- Spencer County: 8 new cases
- Gibson County: 7 new cases
- Pike County: 2 new cases
While COVID-19 numbers throughout the state have remained low for a few weeks, most counties throughout the state are still "Red" on the COVID-19 County Metrics Map due to the high number of new cases the state saw in January.
With the downward trend of new positive cases seen throughout the state, ISDH also announced new COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools on Thursday, which will remove quarantine and contact tracing requirements for students exposed to a positive case of the virus.
For more information on COVID-19 in Indiana, you can visit the state health department's dashboard.