Indiana Senate Strikes Down House Bill 1134

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Evansville affecting Posey, Daviess, Henderson,
Warrick and Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Owensboro affecting Daviess and Spencer Counties.

.The Ohio River continues to crest from Owensboro to Golconda and
dry weather will allow for a slow fall into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Evansville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 22.2 feet
Saturday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 42.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Evansville affecting Posey, Daviess, Henderson,
Warrick and Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Owensboro affecting Daviess and Spencer Counties.

.The Ohio River continues to crest from Owensboro to Golconda and
dry weather will allow for a slow fall into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 44.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday afternoon and continue falling to 23.5 feet
Saturday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Evansville affecting Posey, Daviess, Henderson,
Warrick and Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Owensboro affecting Daviess and Spencer Counties.

.The Ohio River continues to crest from Owensboro to Golconda and
dry weather will allow for a slow fall into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 26.4 feet
Saturday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Indiana Senate Strikes Down House Bill 1134

  • Updated
  • 0
Indiana Senate Strikes Down House Bill 1134
Claire Dugan

House Bill 1134 died in the Senate on Monday and teachers statewide who voiced their concerns on the steps of the Capitol, are celebrating its conclusion.

 

The bill passed the House in late January. Its passing prompted Indiana teachers to gather in Indianapolis in protest.

 

Originally, it required educators to share their lesson plans online, allowing parents to pick and choose what their children are taught.

 

It also required schools to form advisory committees made up of 60% parents and 40% educators.

 

The bill that was reviewed in the Senate on Monday was stripped of some of the original requirements.

 

“It had so many parts to it that we actually already have in place. I still think, although the bill was better, it was an overreach of our state government. I really do think things need to be local control,” says Lori Young, President of the Evansville Teachers Association.

 

The Indiana State Teachers Association is crediting the determination of educators across the state who made their voices heard. But the fight doesn’t stop there.

 

“Although we did celebrate last night when we found out that the House Bill was dead, we do realize that each of these items can still be placed in other bills,” says Young.

 

Elements of the original bill could still come into play, but the ISTA is hopeful that lawmakers will listen and collaborate with Hoosier teachers and families. 

 

“We have our state lobbyists who work for ISTA and they are constantly at the State House and they are looking for those things, and they are researching for us. But, I do think we’re going to have to stay very vigilant until the session is over,” Young tells 44News.

 

The session ends on March 15th, so educators are keeping an eye on what’s being discussed at a state level.

Tags

Recommended for you