Indiana Senate Strikes Down House Bill 1134

House Bill 1134 died in the Senate on Monday and teachers statewide who voiced their concerns on the steps of the Capitol, are celebrating its conclusion.
The bill passed the House in late January. Its passing prompted Indiana teachers to gather in Indianapolis in protest.
Originally, it required educators to share their lesson plans online, allowing parents to pick and choose what their children are taught.
It also required schools to form advisory committees made up of 60% parents and 40% educators.
The bill that was reviewed in the Senate on Monday was stripped of some of the original requirements.
“It had so many parts to it that we actually already have in place. I still think, although the bill was better, it was an overreach of our state government. I really do think things need to be local control,” says Lori Young, President of the Evansville Teachers Association.
The Indiana State Teachers Association is crediting the determination of educators across the state who made their voices heard. But the fight doesn’t stop there.
“Although we did celebrate last night when we found out that the House Bill was dead, we do realize that each of these items can still be placed in other bills,” says Young.
Elements of the original bill could still come into play, but the ISTA is hopeful that lawmakers will listen and collaborate with Hoosier teachers and families.
“We have our state lobbyists who work for ISTA and they are constantly at the State House and they are looking for those things, and they are researching for us. But, I do think we’re going to have to stay very vigilant until the session is over,” Young tells 44News.
The session ends on March 15th, so educators are keeping an eye on what’s being discussed at a state level.