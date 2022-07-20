Indiana State Fair officials announce deals and discounts for fairgoers

The Indiana State Fair will kick off on July 29, and officials are detailing ways fairgoers can save a few bucks this season.
Different deals and discounts will be available throughout the duration of the 18-day fair.
Here's a list of deals and discounts from Indiana State Fair officials:
Advance Admission Discounts - the following discounts are available now on the Indiana State Fair website
- Advance Discount Fair Admission Tickets.
- $10 advance discount State Fair Tickets are available through July 28 at 11:59PM ET - SAVE 29% off gate admission
- Advance Discount Fair Parking Pass.
- $8 discount State Fair parking is available through July 28 at 11:59PM ET - 20% savings
- Advance Discount Midway Wristbands.
- $25 midway wristbands available through July 31 at 11:59PM ET - 38% savings
- Advance Discount Family 4-Pack.
- Includes 1 parking pass and 4 admission tickets to the 2022 Indiana State Fair. Available now through July 28 at 11:59PM ET - 40% savings
Daily Gate Discounts - discounts listed available on select days:
- BMV Discount Day, Wednesday, August 3.
- $7.00 gate admission with printed or digital voucher from IN.GOV/BMV (50% savings on admission)
- $3 Thursdays presented by the Indiana Secretary of State, Thursday, August 4, 11, and 18.
- $3 admission, $3 Midway Rides, and $3 food options at each food stand
- Free IndyStar Ticket Union Carpenters’ Day, Wednesday, August 10.
- Grab a copy of the IndyStar on Thursday, August 4th for a FREE admission ticket to the Fair - valid ONLY at the State Fair on Wednesday, August 10 for FREE admission
- AAA Day, Wednesday August 17.
- AAA Cardholders receive FREE State Fair admission with a valid AAA membership card presented at the gate. One valid card per person.
- Military & First Responders’ Day presented by Peterman Brothers, Friday August 19.
- First responders, current and former Military, and their families receive FREE admission with valid ID presented at the gate.
Additional Daily Deals & Value:
- Free Tractor Shuttle Rides.
- Travel around the fairgrounds for FREE this year on the tractor shuttles
- Free Entertainment and Activities at Every Turn.
- Visit IndianaStateFair.com to view the Top 100 Free Things to Do DAILY at the 2022 Indiana State Fair
- Free Entertainment Every Day at The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage.
- Visit IndianaStateFair.com to see the full Hoosier Lottery Free Stage line up - All Concerts are FREE with paid fair admission
- Pedal and Park.
- Save $1.00 off Fair admission when you ride your bicycle to the Fair and use one of the free secured bike racks on the Monon Trail north of 38th St.
After kicking off on July 29, the Indiana State Fair will continue through Aug. 21.