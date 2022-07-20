 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Indiana State Fair officials announce deals and discounts for fairgoers

  • Updated
  • 0
Indiana State Fair

The Indiana State Fair will kick off on July 29, and officials are detailing ways fairgoers can save a few bucks this season.

Different deals and discounts will be available throughout the duration of the 18-day fair.

Here's a list of deals and discounts from Indiana State Fair officials:

Advance Admission Discounts - the following discounts are available now on the Indiana State Fair website

  • Advance Discount Fair Admission Tickets.
    • $10 advance discount State Fair Tickets are available through July 28 at 11:59PM ET - SAVE 29% off gate admission
  • Advance Discount Fair Parking Pass.
    • $8 discount State Fair parking is available through July 28 at 11:59PM ET - 20% savings
  • Advance Discount Midway Wristbands.
    • $25 midway wristbands available through July 31 at 11:59PM ET - 38% savings
  • Advance Discount Family 4-Pack.
    • Includes 1 parking pass and 4 admission tickets to the 2022 Indiana State Fair. Available now through July 28 at 11:59PM ET - 40% savings

Daily Gate Discounts - discounts listed available on select days:

  • BMV Discount Day, Wednesday, August 3.
    • $7.00 gate admission with printed or digital voucher from IN.GOV/BMV (50% savings on admission)
  • $3 Thursdays presented by the Indiana Secretary of State, Thursday, August 4, 11, and 18.
    • $3 admission, $3 Midway Rides, and $3 food options at each food stand
  • Free IndyStar Ticket Union Carpenters’ Day, Wednesday, August 10.
    • Grab a copy of the IndyStar on Thursday, August 4th for a FREE admission ticket to the Fair - valid ONLY at the State Fair on Wednesday, August 10 for FREE admission
  • AAA Day, Wednesday August 17.
    • AAA Cardholders receive FREE State Fair admission with a valid AAA membership card presented at the gate. One valid card per person.
  • Military & First Responders’ Day presented by Peterman Brothers, Friday August 19.
    • First responders, current and former Military, and their families receive FREE admission with valid ID presented at the gate.

Additional Daily Deals & Value:

  • Free Tractor Shuttle Rides.
    • Travel around the fairgrounds for FREE this year on the tractor shuttles
  • Free Entertainment and Activities at Every Turn.
    • Visit IndianaStateFair.com to view the Top 100 Free Things to Do DAILY at the 2022 Indiana State Fair
  • Free Entertainment Every Day at The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage.
    • Visit IndianaStateFair.com to see the full Hoosier Lottery Free Stage line up - All Concerts are FREE with paid fair admission
  • Pedal and Park.
    • Save $1.00 off Fair admission when you ride your bicycle to the Fair and use one of the free secured bike racks on the Monon Trail north of 38th St.

After kicking off on July 29, the Indiana State Fair will continue through Aug. 21.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device