Indiana State fair underway for its annual 3 week run

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEVV)-- While county fairs are in full swing here in the Tri-State, Indiana's State Fair is up and running through August 20 in Marion County.
Friday was opening day and a round of thunderstorms delayed the start of the annual event.
Each year, the fair offers 18 days of rides, shows, concerts, food and much more. The fair runs through August 20 and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
New this year, fair-goers under 18 must be with a parent, guardian, or chaperone to enter the fair after 6 p.m.
Organizers say the state's connection to basketball and the movie Hoosiers will be well-represented.
There will be several basketball-focused exhibits, including Gene Hackman’s car from the movie “Hoosiers.”