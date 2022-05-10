Indiana State Police Honors Troopers with annual Memorial Service

Several officers and family gathered to witness a solemn tradition: honoring a total of 47 Indiana State Police Troopers who have died in the line of service since 1933.
The wife of ISP trooper William Trees, who lost his life in 1972 was in attendance. "I didn't think I could live another day when I heard the news of him passing," said Marsha Trees. "I'm here 50 years later and I can't believe I made it, but with my children, I had a 13-month-old and I was three months pregnant and they're the only reason I made it."
The Indiana State Police will continue to appreciate and honor those who make the sacrifice to serve the community for years to come.