Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Heavy rain from last week has caused rises on the Ohio River and
minor flooding is now expected at Newburgh.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night to early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 32.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Thursday morning to a crest of 41.2 feet Friday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Indiana State Police Honors Troopers with annual Memorial Service

  • 0
Indiana State Police Honors Troopers with annual Memorial Service
Bryce Anglin

Several officers and family gathered to witness a solemn tradition: honoring a total of 47 Indiana State Police Troopers who have died in the line of service since 1933.

The wife of ISP trooper William Trees, who lost his life in 1972 was in attendance. "I didn't think I could live another day when I heard the news of him passing," said Marsha Trees. "I'm here 50 years later and I can't believe I made it, but with my children, I had a 13-month-old and I was three months pregnant and they're the only reason I made it."

The Indiana State Police will continue to appreciate and honor those who make the sacrifice to serve the community for years to come.

