Indiana State Police increasing enforcement patrols during Thanksgiving travel

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year.
AAA is predicting 54.6 million people will be heading out for the holiday. Of those, nearly 49 million will be traveling by car, a rebound to almost pre-pandemic levels.
Indiana State Police say this time of year is also associated with higher drinking rates, which combined with the sheer number of drivers on the road, makes it an especially dangerous time for motorists.
ISP says to prevent crashes, they will be ramping up enforcement as part of the Safe Family Travel campaign.
Starting this week, officers will be out in greater numbers conducting saturation patrols designed to discourage impaired driving and promote seat belt use.
Safe Family Travel operations begin before Thanksgiving each year and run through New Year’s Day.
The extra high-visibility enforcement is funded with grants provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
“We’re not telling people they can’t drink. We’re asking people to be responsible and to not drink and drive,” said Lieutenant Brian Bailey, Commander of the Evansville District. “The holidays shouldn’t be marked by tragedy, so don’t ruin your life or the life of someone else by getting behind the wheel impaired. You will be held accountable if you do.”
Indiana State Police say 932 people lost their lives on the road last year, a 4% increase from 2020.
Of those fatalities, 12 occurred during the Thanksgiving holiday season, with more than half found unbuckled at the time of the crash.
With officers on high-alert, motorists are encouraged to plan ahead to get home safely by designating a sober driver or by using public transportation or a ride service like Uber or Lyft.
Even if one drink is consumed, never drive impaired or let friends get behind the wheel if they’ve been drinking.
It’s also important to wear a seat belt, put away the distractions and follow posted speed limits. Travelers are encouraged to check road conditions before each trip and to leave with plenty of time to reach their destination safely.
Drivers are encouraged to call 911 if they encounter an impaired or unsafe driver on the road.