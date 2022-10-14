 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Gusty west southwest winds, relative humidity dropping to around
20 percent, and dry fuels will result in critical fire danger
again today.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* Affected Area...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to
35 mph this afternoon.

* HUMIDITY...Around 15 to 25 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Indiana State Police K9 retires after 8 years of service

  • 0
ISP K9 Boomer retires

The Indiana State Police is celebrating the retirement of one of its K9 members.

Sgt. Todd Ringle with the ISP Evansville District said Friday that ISP K9 Boomer was retiring after eight years of service in the community.

ISP says that during Boomer's time serving, he and his partner, Master Trooper Michael Finney, were involved in 428 drug searches, seizing around 16 pounds of meth, 44 pounds of marijuana, a half-pound of fentanyl, and other various narcotics, resulting in 188 criminal arrests.

Boomer and Finney often assisted other agencies, and were involved in 394 warrant services and 15 apprehensions.

If that's not enough, Boomer also helped with the seizure of 21 guns and about $240,000 cash.

ISP says that Boomer will now enjoy his retirement with his partner and family.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you