Indiana State Police K9 retires after 8 years of service

The Indiana State Police is celebrating the retirement of one of its K9 members.
Sgt. Todd Ringle with the ISP Evansville District said Friday that ISP K9 Boomer was retiring after eight years of service in the community.
ISP says that during Boomer's time serving, he and his partner, Master Trooper Michael Finney, were involved in 428 drug searches, seizing around 16 pounds of meth, 44 pounds of marijuana, a half-pound of fentanyl, and other various narcotics, resulting in 188 criminal arrests.
Boomer and Finney often assisted other agencies, and were involved in 394 warrant services and 15 apprehensions.
If that's not enough, Boomer also helped with the seizure of 21 guns and about $240,000 cash.
ISP says that Boomer will now enjoy his retirement with his partner and family.