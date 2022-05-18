Indiana State Police launch 'Click It or Ticket' campaign

Indiana State Police will be conducting high-visibility patrols and emphasize motorists to buckle up in their new iteration of the 'Click It or Ticket' campaign.
Another emphasis of the campaign is making sure children are properly fastened into their car seats. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 42% of car seats are not installed properly.
Officers are also emphasizing the importance of everyone in the vehicle buckling up, whether they're behind the wheel or not.
"Keep in mind we have a lot of drivers that are buckling up, but a lot of passengers aren't," said Sergeant Todd Ringle of the Indiana State Police. "Any person inside of a vehicle that isn't buckled up can actually kill a person who is restrained inside of a vehicle."
Not wearing a seat belt is a class D infraction, which carries a $25 dollar fine in the state of Indiana.