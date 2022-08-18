Indiana State Police offers school zone driving tips

With one week down into the new school year for many Tri-State students and families, the Indiana State Police is sharing advice on how to stay safe on your way to school in the mornings.
A major concern of law enforcement, especially into the new school year is distracted driving in school zones.
"Distracted driving is dangerous driving," said Sergeant Todd Ringle of the Indiana State police. We want everyone focused on their driving we want them to know whats going on all around them and for that to happen you cant have any distractions inside your vehicle."
Curbing those distractions mean limiting talking behind the wheel, and of course, putting down the phone.
Another major concern from law enforcement is how to properly drive in a school zone.
"All of your school zones will be at a reduced speed limit," said Sgt. Ringle. "Watch the signs, and also remember when you're supposed to stop by law for the school buses."
When a school bus stops and the lights flash red and the stop arm is extended, and at that point you're no longer able to pass the school bus.
For additional information on staying safe driving during the school year, ISP's Facebook and website have resources to educate anyone unsure of proper driving during the school year.