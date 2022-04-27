Indiana State Police offers site for Evansville residents to properly dispose of medications

The Indiana State Police says its Evansville headquarters will serve as a site for the upcoming DEA Prescription Drug Take Back day.
The DEA's 22nd drug take back day will be held on Saturday, April 30.
On that day, Indiana State Police at Evansville, which is located at 19411 Highway 41 North, will be accepting unused or expired prescription medication this Saturday between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
The drug take back initiative aims to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft by helping community members properly dispose of prescription drugs.
"This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Unused or expired medication in home cabinets is highly susceptible to theft, misuse, and abuse," ISP said in a statement. "Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet."
Collection sites will be set up nationwide for expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs which will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment. The program is for liquid and pill medications. ISP says vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken.
Needles WILL NOT be accepted for disposal.
ISP says the service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.