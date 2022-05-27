Indiana State Police releases new details on death investigation of boy found stuffed inside suitcase

On Friday, the Indiana State Police provided an update on an investigation surrounding a young boy whose body was found inside a suitcase.

During a press conference, ISP Sergeant Carey Huls released the results of the boy's autopsy.

He said the official cause of death was listed as "electrolyte imbalance."

"Death in this male child of unknown age is attributed to electrolyte imbalance," Sgt. Huls said, reading the official opinion from the autopsy report. "This is most likely secondary to a viral gastroenteritis. Blood toxicology studies are negative. There are no significant injuries."

Sgt. Huls said investigators are continuing to actively investigate the boy's death, but that the autopsy results did not reveal many new details for them to work with.

"When you're waiting for an autopsy report, you're hoping that you'll get a definitive answer - something that we can really work with," he said. "So that's what our investigators received and what they have to work with at this time."

Police said the boy, who is Black and appeared to be between the ages of 5 and 8, was found near a roadway in Washington County, Indiana, by a local who was hunting for mushrooms.

They later revealed that the boy's body was found stuffed inside a "Las Vegas" themed suitcase.

According to Sgt. Huls, the incident is being looked into as a death investigation at this time. He said that could change as new information develops.

"I can say the child was found clean, he was clothed, he appeared to be cared for," Huls added. "There are no significant injuries, nothing on the body that the doctors could find that said 'this is a cause' or 'this could have possibly a cause'."

Sgt. Huls reiterated that at this time, the boy whose body was found has not been matched with any child listed as missing.

ISP has set up a dedicated tip line for anyone who may have more information on this case.