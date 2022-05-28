Indiana State Police searching for 2 missing teens

The Indiana State Police is looking for two missing teens Saturday.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Joseph Juday, a 12 year old white male, 5 foot tall, 110 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants with a black knee patches, and white hi-top tennis shoes.
Joseph is missing from Walton, Indiana which is 76 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 2:45 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Joseph Juday, contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Department at 574-722-6060 or 911.
The Columbus Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Asa Watts, a 14 year old white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 93 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a red Under Armour backpack, black zip up hoodie, gray shirt, black sweatpants, and neon yellow tennis shoes.
Asa is missing from Columbus, Indiana which is 46 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 10:00 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Asa Watts, contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600 or 911.