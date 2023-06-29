Indiana State Police Trooper killed during pursuit outside Indianapolis

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Indiana State Police continue to mourn the loss of one of their own in the line of duty.
ISP said 33-year-old Trooper Aaron Smith was struck and killed during a vehicle accident along the Ronald Regan Parkway, west of Indianapolis in Hendricks County Wednesday.
The crash happened during a pursuit of a stolen vehicle. Around 8:40pm, Trooper Smith was assisting other troopers by deploying stop sticks, when he was struck by the suspect's vehicle and injured. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries.
The suspect driver, along with two others, were also transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Trooper Smith had been with ISP for nearly five years. He is survived by his wife.