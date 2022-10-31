Indiana State Police warn residents of recent scam

A warning from Indiana State Police after a scammer arrived at a victim's home.
Authorities say this scenario is different than what they've seen before.
Just days ago, ISP say an elderly woman from Daviess County received a phone call from someone pretending to be family who needed bond money.
The scammer alleged someone would come to her home and collect the funds.
Police say the victim was scammed out of $16,000 cash by the "bail-bond courier."
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who stands around 5'9, 160 pounds, with dark hair.
The suspect vehicle is described as a dark, mid-size, dark blue passenger car (possibly 2 doors).
ISP says to remind and educate your family members who may be vulnerable these scams.