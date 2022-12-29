Indiana State Police welcomes new trooper

The Indiana State Police Welcomed recent and newest graduate Gage Cummings to the Evansville post.
Cummings is a Petersburg Native and one of the youngest that graduated in the 83rd ISP recruit academy after completing the 23 weeks of training.
We spoke with Cummings on his thoughts on what he thinks his new job title means to not only him but to the state.
“The public relies on us, they’re looking at us for answers and for help. It could be the worst situation they’ve ever been in, they’re looking to me for guidance or that help. It’s a sense of pride too, that knowing I’m the one people are going to for help. It's very rewarding, like, yesterday was my first day here and to wake up and get to put on the full uniform, it was definitely a sense of pride when you look in the mirror,” says Cummings.
Cummings went through many vigorous programs to take steps to get to his newest position, like being a part of the ride along program before he joined the academy.
Once he completes his field training he will be assigned a patrol car and begin solo patrol in Gibson County.
The ISP is currently accepting applications now for 84th academy. There are many hiring seminars that go into great details of what the process to apply is. For more information visit their website indianatrooper.com