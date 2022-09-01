Indiana State Trooper delivers baby in French Lick

Wednesday, an Indiana State Trooper saved the day, and delivered a baby at a home in French Lick.
Just before 5:30 p.m, dispatch received a call that there was a female who was in active labor at her house, and did not think she could make it to the hospital.
While the call was being dispatched, Trooper Mackenzi Alexander recognized the address to be only a few minutes away, and rushed to help. Once she arrived, she was able to get the woman in a comfortable position while waiting for EMS to arrive.
Trooper Alexander, who has prior EMS training and is a certified EMT, was able to time the contractions and found them to be a minute apart. The trooper quickly gathered towels and blankets for the delivery of the baby, as local fire fighters arrived on scene.
A few minutes later, Trooper Alexander delivered the baby, and a fireman assisted while she unwrapped the umbilical cord from around the baby’s neck and arm.
Local EMS arrived on scene a few minutes later to clamp and cut the umbilical cord.
ISP tells 44News, mother and baby were transported to the hospital, and are doing great.