Indiana taxpayers could receive an additional refund of $225 through proposed plan

On Thursday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced a plan to return $1 billion of state reserves to Hoosier taxpayers.
The governor says the plan follows higher-than-expected revenue performance in the state this fiscal year.
Gov. Holcomb says that if the plan is approved, each taxpayer would collect about $225, in addition to the $125 they're currently receiving from the state's automatic taxpayer refund (ATR). All told, each eligible Hoosier would receive about $350. A married couple filing jointly would receive about $700, the announcement from the governor's office says.
“Hoosiers have real needs right now during this period of high inflation, from the gas pump to buying groceries, and everyone should benefit from the state’s success,” said Gov. Holcomb.
The governor says he has outlined his plan with legislative leaders.
“I’ve met with Speaker Huston and Senator Bray and have asked them to discuss getting a billion dollars back into Hoosier hands with their colleagues,” said Holcomb. “I’ve committed to work with them to call a special session before the end of June to take action to align this second round of returns with our current ATR.”
The governor's office says that the state’s reported revenues for May, which were released Thursday, were $209 million over forecast. For 11 months of the fiscal year, revenues are $1.075 billion over forecast.
If approved, an additional deposit would be made to the bank accounts of eligible Hoosiers, just like the current $125 ATR, according to Holcomb's announcement.
For those who will receive paper checks beginning in August, one check for $350 for individual taxpayers, or $700 for those filing jointly, would be issued.
You can see the full announcement from Gov. Holcomb here.