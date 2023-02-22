Indiana teachers rally at Statehouse for hearing of Senate Bill 12 and 486

Local teachers are joining with educators from all over Indiana at the Statehouse on Wednesday to voice their concerns over proposed bills.
Indiana legislators are preparing to hear two bills dealing with education; Senate Bill 486 and Senate Bill 12.
Now, teachers are packing the house to keep their voices from going silent.
“We’re here because there are some bills on the table that could negatively affect not only teachers in our profession, but the community and our students,” Harrison High School teacher Julie Trice says. “Senate Bill 12 would limit the books and materials that our students could read. Not only what they could read in the future, but the current books that are already in our library.”
Senate Bill 12 keeps schools from offering materials considered obscene or harmful to children.
The Indiana State Teachers Association says its a culture war bill furthering a false narrative about public schools.
ISTA says Senate Bill 486 greatly limits how educators go about talking with administrators. They believe that bill could worsen Indiana’s already historic teacher shortage.
“One of the big issues with that is, by removing language that guarantees that the administration will talk with teachers, it actually does limit our voice,” says Lori Young, President of the Evansville Teachers Association.
Trice tells 44News from the Statehouse, “We don’t want all the language removed. We just want the language removed that is detrimental to our students, to our communities, and our careers.”
Senate Bill 12 is still being considered.
Senate Bill 486 is now eligible for a final vote.
“Our goal is to teach every single student here in our Hoosier state. Until we know that our legislators are going to pass great bills for our students, we have to be here to get our voices heard,” Young says.