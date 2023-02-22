Indiana teachers rally at Statehouse for hearing of Senate Bill 12 and 486

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.The Ohio River at Mount Vernon is forecast to rise to a crest of
36.5 feet Thursday afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 35.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.5
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.The Ohio River at Newburgh Dam is cresting, and is forecast to fall
beginning this afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding
is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 40.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Tuesday was 40.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is cresting, and is expected to begin to
fall later today. It will fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Indiana teachers rally at Statehouse for hearing of Senate Bill 12 and 486

  • Updated
  • 0
Indiana teachers rally at Statehouse for hearing of Senate Bill 12 and 486
Claire Dugan

Local teachers are joining with educators from all over Indiana at the Statehouse on Wednesday to voice their concerns over proposed bills.

Indiana legislators are preparing to hear two bills dealing with education; Senate Bill 486 and Senate Bill 12.

Now, teachers are packing the house to keep their voices from going silent.

“We’re here because there are some bills on the table that could negatively affect not only teachers in our profession, but the community and our students,” Harrison High School teacher Julie Trice says. “Senate Bill 12 would limit the books and materials that our students could read. Not only what they could read in the future, but the current books that are already in our library.”

Senate Bill 12 keeps schools from offering materials considered obscene or harmful to children.

The Indiana State Teachers Association says its a culture war bill furthering a false narrative about public schools.

ISTA says Senate Bill 486 greatly limits how educators go about talking with administrators. They believe that bill could worsen Indiana’s already historic teacher shortage.

“One of the big issues with that is, by removing language that guarantees that the administration will talk with teachers, it actually does limit our voice,” says Lori Young, President of the Evansville Teachers Association.

Trice tells 44News from the Statehouse, “We don’t want all the language removed. We just want the language removed that is detrimental to our students, to our communities, and our careers.”

Senate Bill 12 is still being considered.

Senate Bill 486 is now eligible for a final vote.

“Our goal is to teach every single student here in our Hoosier state. Until we know that our legislators are going to pass great bills for our students, we have to be here to get our voices heard,” Young says.

