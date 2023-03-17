Indiana troopers among the police agencies stepping up patrols amid St. Patrick's Day celebrations

The Indiana State Police say they will have more troopers out on the roads in the coming weeks.
That's because the combination of St. Patrick's Day celebrations and the watch parties that go hand in hand with the NCAA tournament means more potentially impaired drivers could be out on the roads.
ISP says the purpose is of the enforcement effort is to stop drunk and drug-impaired driving.
The campaign began March 10 and will run through April 4.
Officers will be doing what's called high-visibility patrols and diligently looking for anyone driving aggressively, speeding, or driving under the influence.
According to the state police, there were 73 fatalities and more than 2200 injuries in vehicle crashes in Indiana last year.