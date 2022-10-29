Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association holds town hall in Oakland City

The Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association held a town hall to discuss the issues facing departments today.
"We've got to have new and younger members, we got to retain the current members we have," said lobbyist Larry Curl.
The purpose of these town halls is to better understand what departments across Indiana are facing as they try to keep their communities safe. In addition to the dwindling recruitment numbers, many departments deal with budget constraints that make it that much more challenging to do the job.
"We got a fire department that's getting $15,000 a year for their service. You can't keep fuel in a truck for $15,000 a year," said Curl.
There is also an occupational concern of post traumatic stress disorder, given the kinds of situations that firefighters encounter on the job. The association says that resources are available to those who need it, and there shouldn't be a stigma if a person is struggling.
"We need to be able to address people with PTSD - not after the fact. We need to be able to address that issue so we can help those people get some help," Curl explained.
Despite these issues, officials say that the job is still a very rewarding way to be involved in the community and being able to help those in need makes it all worth it.
"The feeling that you get from doing that - there is no other feeling like it," added Curl.