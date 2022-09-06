101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival kicks off in less than a month

We are under a month away until the 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Here is what you can expect this time around.
"It's the 101st year, we have approximately 130 plus not for profit food booths that will be down here on Franklin Street," said 2022 West Side Nut Club Publicity Chairman Brian Woods.
The week long festival brings more than 200,000 to the West Side, and is one of the largest street festivals in the United States. Organizers that this year will finally be back to normal following two years of restrictions due to the pandemic.
"I think the overall sentiment is that this is the first year we are getting back to perhaps less interruptions on what we've had the past several years," explained Woods.
Many of the non profits are looking forward to getting the word out about their different organizations and what they do for our community, such as Building Blocks, which focuses on healthy early childhood development.
"This is our first year and we are so excited about the opportunity to have a booth, the location of the booth, and the awareness that it's bringing about," said Building Blocks President and CEO Aleisha Sheridan.
Wristbands are already on sale through the end of September at all area Donut Bank, Old National Bank, and Schnucks locations. The festivities kick off on October 3rd and will continue through October 8th.
"I think folks are just excited to be back on West Franklin Street," Woods added.
Tickets for the half pot will be available Monday, October 3rd through Saturday, October 8th at the West Side Nut Club booths along Franklin Street.