13 cows killed, 14 still loose after trailer overturns on I-64 in Warrick County

The Indiana State Police provided a Tuesday morning update on a cattle trailer crash that happened on Monday afternoon.
According to ISP, 13 cows were killed when a semi hauling them overturned on I-64 near the Lynnville exit late Monday afternoon.
As of Tuesday morning, ISP said that 14 cows were still loose in the area, asking drivers to keep a close eye out during commutes.
ISP says 31 cows did survive the incident, and were transported by area farmers.
Monday, police said that the driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
No word yet on what caused the crash.