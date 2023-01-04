 Skip to main content
$130,000 winning 'CA$H 5' Hoosier Lottery ticket sold in Evansville

Hoosier Lottery players in Vanderburgh County should check their "CA$H 5" tickets for winning numbers.

Officials with the lottery said Wednesday that a winning "CA$H 5" ticket was purchased at the Right Stuff, located at 1321 N. Fulton Ave. in Evansville.

According to Hoosier Lottery, the winning CA$H 5 numbers for Thursday, Dec. 22 are: 9-17-26-31-37.

The holder of the winning ticket should make sure it's in a safe place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions, lottery officials recommend.

The Hoosier Lottery says that CA$H 5 jackpot odds are 1 in 1,221,759. Overall odds are 1 in 11.

