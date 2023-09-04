137th Labor Day Celebration Parade held in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEVV) — This year's Labor Day parade was a celebration of the workforce and a tribute to the dedication of laborers from all walks of life.
The 137th Labor Day Celebration was held on Mainstreet and is the second-oldest continuous Labor Day Celebration in the nation.
44News spoke with Labor Day Association Parade Chairman, Brian Partridge, on the long legacy this parade has.
“It means we just get to celebrate what Labor Day is all about. What people fought for, over 100 years ago, for workers rights, and everything that we have today in our workplace. Equal rights for everybody in the workplace," says Partridge.
The Celebration honored all who labor in this country and not just union members. The Association supporters include politicians from both major parties, civic groups, and businesses that honor the American workforce.
Families, friends, and strangers stood side by side to pay tribute to the hardworking individuals who keep our communities running.
44News spoke with attendee Karen Johnson on what she’s most excited about for the parade. “Well my husband’s marching with the pipe band, so we’re always excited to see him. But I’m sure these guys are probably excited for the candy," Johnson says.
The Labor Day parade is not just a display of floats and marching bands; it's a reflection of the values and principles that have shaped the labor movement and continue to influence our society today.
This parade serves as a reminder of the remarkable contributions workers make to our community and nation.