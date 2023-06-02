17th Annual Jehovah's Witnesses Regional Conference takes place at the Ford Center the next two weekends

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Friday was the opening day for the 17th annual Jehovah's Witnesses Regional Conference and thousands of attendees are expected.
After a three year hiatus because of the COVID pandemic, they are returning to the Ford Center with this year’s theme being "Exercise Patience".
44News spoke with Local Spokesman, Chris Kimball, on how these conventions bring people together, “We have more than 6,000 of these conventions all around the world, in over 500 languages. So this here in Evansville is one of two conventions that we’ve been coming to since 2003.”
Yesterday, hundreds of volunteers were at the Ford Center to set up the stage, A/V equipment, and deep clean the facility.
This weekend will be filled with informational talks about how showing patience can help you improve your relationships with family and friends and reach your goals.
Their feature drama they will show this year is "Commit Your Way to Jehovah" It’s about: What happens when good people face a trial that threatens their peace, their livelihood and even their life?
Kimball speaks on what exactly you can expect from the film, “Bad things happen to good people. How do we cope with that? The Drama is going to help us look at a family who was a good family, but bad things started to happen, and how exercising patience helped them to endure.”
And to top it all off, they will be baptizing anywhere from 50 to 100 people this weekend in house at the Ford Center.
This event is free to the public and anyone is welcomed.