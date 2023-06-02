 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Saturday, June 3rd for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Saturday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

17th Annual Jehovah's Witnesses Regional Conference takes place at the Ford Center the next two weekends

  Updated
  • 0
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Friday was the opening day for the 17th annual Jehovah's Witnesses Regional Conference and thousands of attendees are expected.

After a three year hiatus because of the COVID pandemic, they are returning to the Ford Center with this year’s theme being "Exercise Patience". 

44News spoke with Local Spokesman, Chris Kimball, on how these conventions bring people together, “We have more than 6,000 of these conventions all around the world, in over 500 languages. So this here in Evansville is one of two conventions that we’ve been coming to since 2003.”

Yesterday, hundreds of volunteers were at the Ford Center to set up the stage, A/V equipment, and deep clean the facility. 

This weekend will be filled with informational talks about how showing patience can help you improve your relationships with family and friends and reach your goals.

Their feature drama they will show this year is "Commit Your Way to Jehovah" It’s about: What happens when good people face a trial that threatens their peace, their livelihood and even their life? 

Kimball speaks on what exactly you can expect from the film, “Bad things happen to good people. How do we cope with that? The Drama is going to help us look at a family who was a good family, but bad things started to happen, and how exercising patience helped them to endure.”

And to top it all off, they will be baptizing anywhere from 50 to 100 people this weekend in house at the Ford Center.

This event is free to the public and anyone is welcomed.

