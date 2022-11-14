2-year-old child dies in Knox County shooting

A young child is dead after a shooting in Knox County, Indiana.
The Vincennes Police Department announced the news on Monday, and said that the incident had happened last week.
According to VPD, officers were sent to the Good Samaritan Hospital around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a 2-year-old who had been shot.
Police say the young child was later pronounced dead, and an autopsy was conducted by the Knox County Coroner's Office.
VPD says the Indiana State Police, Knox County Prosecutor's Office, and Department of Child Services also helped in the investigation.
The investigation remains active at this time, and no other details are being released, police said.