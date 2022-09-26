The 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is now just one week away, and organizers are planning a variety of attractions.

Just last week, rides for the annual street festival started arriving in Evansville, also serving as a good reminder that this week is the last chance to get pre-sale ride wristband vouchers at a discounted price.

Another highly-anticipated Fall Festival is the half-pot, which reached a grand total of $1,515,260 in 2021. This year's half-pot will kick off on the first day of the Fall Festival, with four ticket booths located along Franklin Street.

One of the biggest attractions of the annual festival is the food. You can click here to see the 2022 Munchie Map, which shows a list of all booth locations along West Franklin Street and what they'll be serving.

The offerings of the Fall Festival won't slow down as the week goes on. Towards the end of the festival, there will be the Fall Festival Pet Parade, in addition to the Fall Festival Main Parade. For this year's Main Parade, Posey County Sheriff's Deputy Bryan Hicks has been chosen as Grand Marshal.

The 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival kicks off on Monday, Oct. 3, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 8.

You can see a full schedule of event's on the nut club's website, and hear more about this year's festival from West Side Nut Club Publicity Chairman Brian Woods in his video interview with 44News This Morning at the top of the article.