21st annual West Side Nut Club Cruise-In happening June 10

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The West Side Nut Club is getting ready to host its 21st-annual Nut Club Cruise In event.
The annual event will take place from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, with registration open that day from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Cruise-In will include music, raffle tickets, ice cream, and costumed characters for kids to enjoy while walking along West Franklin Street, while also enjoying the sights and sounds of an assortment of classic cars, muscle cars, trucks, vintage street rods, custom motorcycles and more.
All registered participants will receive a free Dash Plaque and category winners will receive a trophy during the awards presentation at 8:00 p.m. in Acorn Plaza at the corner of 10th and Franklin.
While the event is free, donations will be accepted with all proceeds going to benefit the West Side Nut Club Scholarship Fund.
The Cruise In will line West Franklin Street between St. Joseph Avenue and Wabash Avenue. For more information on the event, you can visit nutclub.org/events/car-show.