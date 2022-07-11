3 injured, 1 killed in Evansville rollover crash

Three people were injured and one person was killed in a rollover crash that happened in Evansville on Sunday.
The Evansville Police Department says it happened around 5 a.m. near the Circle K gas station on S. Green River Road and Tippecanoe Drive.
When officers arrived at the scene of the crash, they say they found two vehicles in the road.
According to EPD, three people inside one of the vehicles all were all injured in the crash. All three were sent to the hospital with injuries, but their current conditions are unknown.
The driver of the other vehicle, which rolled over multiple times in the crash, was found unresponsive. That driver later died from his injuries at the hospital, according to police.
The identity of the driver who died has not been released at this time.
No other information has been released, and the crash remains under investigation.