3-year-old girl dies after Friday morning house fire in Evansville

An Evansville fire that took place on Friday has claimed the life of a child.

The Marion County Coroner's Office confirms that 3-year-old Ophelia Young died on Monday after being taken out of an Evansville home during a fire on July 22.

Fire crews pulled Young from a house fire along East Michigan Street around 10 a.m. Friday. She had burns on her left arm and leg, as well as smoke inhalation.

After being taken to Deaconess by ambulance, Young was flown to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis, where she died from her injuries.

Authorities with the Evansville Fire Department say the cause of the fire was a child playing with a lighter.