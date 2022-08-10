39 homes damaged, 4 destroyed in massive explosion in Evansville

Multiple agencies are currently working through the aftermath of a massive explosion that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday.

Central Dispatch says the first call reporting the explosion came in around 12:58 p.m. on Wednesday.

The incident happened in the area of North Weinbach Avenue and Bellaire Avenue.

Officials say that as many as 39 homes were damaged in the blast, with four completely destroyed.

Around 4 p.m., the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office confirmed three fatalities as a result of the blast.

Evansville's mayor called the damage "devastating" after surveying the area.

Officials at the scene tell 44News that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has been called to investigate. No official cause of the explosion has been determined at this time.

To see aerial footage of the explosion's aftermath from Air44, click here.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.