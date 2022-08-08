4-year-old Princeton boy dead after wandering into traffic, sheriff's office says

Authorities have released new details on a crash that claimed the life of a young boy in Warrick County, Indiana on Monday morning.
The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says a driver called 911 around 4 a.m. on Monday and said he had just hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue.
The says the boy who died was 4-year-old Braxton Freeze of Princeton, Indiana. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to WCSO, Freeze was staying with his mother and her boyfriend at a nearby business, and had wandered out of the business in the night while the adults were asleep.
The sheriff's office says drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.
If anyone witnessed the incident and has more information, they're asked to call WCSO at 812-897-6180.