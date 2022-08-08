 Skip to main content
...Highest heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees today...

Potentially dangerous heat indices are expected again today
across southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, western Kentucky,
and southwest Indiana. High humidity combined with highs in the
lower 90s will yield peak afternoon heat indices of 100 to 105
degrees.

Keep yourself hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and stay
inside or take breaks in air-conditioned rooms if you can. Be
mindful to not leave young children or pets unattended in
vehicles, and check up on relatives and neighbors when possible.

4-year-old Princeton boy dead after wandering into traffic, sheriff's office says

  • Updated
  • 0
Fatal crash in Warrick County Monday Aug 8

A 4-year-old boy from Princeton, Indiana was fatally struck by a vehicle in Warrick County early Monday morning

Authorities have released new details on a crash that claimed the life of a young boy in Warrick County, Indiana on Monday morning.

The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says a driver called 911 around 4 a.m. on Monday and said he had just hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue.

The says the boy who died was 4-year-old Braxton Freeze of Princeton, Indiana. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to WCSO, Freeze was staying with his mother and her boyfriend at a nearby business, and had wandered out of the business in the night while the adults were asleep.

The sheriff's office says drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

If anyone witnessed the incident and has more information, they're asked to call WCSO at 812-897-6180.

