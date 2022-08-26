47th annual Frog Follies kicks off at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center

The 47th annual Frog Follies began Friday morning at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center.
The event, put on by Evansville Iron Street Rod Club, is a large gathering of pre-1949 hot rods. The Frog Follies average over 4,000 hot rods every year.
The event became known as the Frog Follies after the club had a bull frog race at the first event.
Since 1975, with the help of several local groups, the Frog Follies has grown with the continued support from street rodders from all over the country.
Evansville Iron Street Rod Club has donated over $2 million to local charities.
Gates open at 8 a.m. Friday through Sunday.
Admission is $7.00 per adult, and children under the age of 12 get in for free.