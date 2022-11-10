$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Boonville for Wednesday's drawing

Officials with Hoosier Lottery Powerball say a big winner was sold in Boonville, Indiana.
According to lottery officials, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night's $20 million jackpot drawing was sold at the Giant Indiana #818 located at 822 W. Main St. in Boonville.
The winning numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 9, were 7-14-24-30-56 with the Powerball of 7, according to Hoosier Lottery.
Lottery officials say the ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday, Nov. 12, is an estimated $47 million.