60 days until West Side Nut Club Fall Festival; Organizers and nonprofits making preparations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — In a little less than two months, Franklin Street in Evansville will be lined with families, fun, and food for the 2023 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.
44News spoke to organizers about how festival preparations are shaping up, and the impact it has on the non profits who participate every year.
"We’ve been working on it all year. As soon as the festival is over we start thinking about next year" said Joe Petitjean, 2023 Chairman of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.
While much has remained the same over the years, West Side Nut Club organizers are making some slight adjustments.
"We’re tweaking a little bit, we’re trying something this year. We are going to do a pre-sale of the Half Pot. We are going to do a drive through Thursday the 28th through the 30th of September, and try to build the excitement for the 50/50 and see what it gets" Petitjean continued.
They also decided to start pre-selling armbands online this year.
"This year we’ve decided that we are going to go online with those. You’ll get a voucher just like you did before, the only difference is you can now do it all from the convenience of your home or office, so we are really excited about that." said Todd Helfert, Publicity Chairman for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
44News spoke to nonprofits who have participated since the 1970’s.
They say the revenue they generate from the fall festival every year is vital for their organization.
"It is very important. They go back into our general revenue fund, they help all of our programs, whether it is case management, the seniors, the activities center, or nutrition" said Karyn Gipson with SWIRCA.
"We’ve been there since the late 70s, and in 1989 we started selling cobbler. We just have a great time doing it, because everybody, the volunteers, they know it is for such a good cause" she continued.
Amateur hour tryouts will be on August 23rd-24th at Mater Dei High School. It is a great chance to showcase the tri-state's talented local youth. There is singing, dancing, and much more.
Officials say the 2023 Munchie Map will be released at the beginning of September.
You can click here for more information on this year's Fall Festival.