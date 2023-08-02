60 days until West Side Nut Club Fall Festival; Organizers and nonprofits making preparations

 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky, generally to the east of a line from Albion to
Shawneetown Illinois and on to Hopkinsville Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Weather Alert

.The Flood Watch has been extended until midday Friday. Additional
expected rainfall later today and especially tonight could mean more
flooding, particularly for those areas already hard hit with heavy
rains from last night.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...The entire Quad State region of southeast Missouri,
southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. There are a couple small rivers forecast
to rise above flood stage overnight and additional rainfall may
further heighten their rise or cause other similar rises on area
rivers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- More storm development is expected later today and especially
overnight tonight across the Quad State. Depending upon where
you are and how much rainfall you've already had, even one
storm could produce flooding in your area. Tonight's storms
may also repeat over the same areas, so this will aggravate
existing as well as promote and expand additional flood
concerns.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

60 days until West Side Nut Club Fall Festival; Organizers and nonprofits making preparations

  • Updated
  • 0
Fall Festival crowd

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — In a little less than two months, Franklin Street in Evansville will be lined with families, fun, and food for the 2023 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

44News spoke to organizers about how festival preparations are shaping up, and the impact it has on the non profits who participate every year.

"We’ve been working on it all year. As soon as the festival is over we start thinking about next year" said Joe Petitjean, 2023 Chairman of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

While much has remained the same over the years, West Side Nut Club organizers are making some slight adjustments.

"We’re tweaking a little bit, we’re trying something this year. We are going to do a pre-sale of the Half Pot. We are going to do a drive through Thursday the 28th through the 30th of September, and try to build the excitement for the 50/50 and see what it gets" Petitjean continued.

They also decided to start pre-selling armbands online this year.

"This year we’ve decided that we are going to go online with those. You’ll get a voucher just like you did before, the only difference is you can now do it all from the convenience of your home or office, so we are really excited about that." said Todd Helfert, Publicity Chairman for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival

44News spoke to nonprofits who have participated since the 1970’s.

They say the revenue they generate from the fall festival every year is vital for their organization.

"It is very important. They go back into our general revenue fund, they help all of our programs, whether it is case management, the seniors, the activities center, or nutrition" said Karyn Gipson with SWIRCA.

"We’ve been there since the late 70s, and in 1989 we started selling cobbler. We just have a great time doing it, because everybody, the volunteers, they know it is for such a good cause" she continued.

Amateur hour tryouts will be on August 23rd-24th at Mater Dei High School. It is a great chance to showcase the tri-state's talented local youth. There is singing, dancing, and much more.

Officials say the 2023 Munchie Map will be released at the beginning of September.

You can click here for more information on this year's Fall Festival.

