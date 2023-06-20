911 Gives Hope bike ride returning to Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The annual 911 Gives Hope ride is returning to the tri-state.
The ride returns on Saturday July 8th starting at the Evansville Harley Davidson.
All proceeds from the event go directly to 911 Gives Hope, which is an Evansville-based charity comprised of local first responders.
To participate in the ride, $15 for one ticket and $25 for couples.
After the ride, the organization will then distribute all the money raised during the Guns & Hoses fundraiser to local non-profits.
No members of 911 Gives Hope receive any type of salary and all proceeds go directly to local charities that involve children and people with disabilities.