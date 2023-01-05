ABK Tracking being replaced by new company for electronic home detention services in Vanderburgh Co.

Evansville's ABK Tracking will no longer be providing electronic home detention services for court cases in Vanderburgh County.

The decision was made by a group of county council officials on Thursday, to drop ABK Tracking in exchange for Lexington, Kentucky-based company "Corrisoft."

The council originally had a motion in place for both companies to provide electronic home detention and tracking services. At the end of Thursday's meeting, they dismissed that motion and immediately motioned to make Corrisoft the sole provider to Vanderburgh County.

"The original idea was to have higher risk people on E.H.D. being monitored by ABK, and to have lower risk individuals being monitored by Corrisoft," Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson tells 44News. "But that has changed, so now everyone will now go on the Corrisoft system and be monitored that way."

Under the new company, individuals on electronic home detention will see reduced costs, with the cost of an ankle monitor under Corrisoft at $5 a day, while ABK Tracking's cost was $13 a day.

The decision follows Indiana Senate Bill 9, which requires counties to evaluate their electronic home detention services.

