 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values 100 to 110 degrees this afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today makes 4 to 5 straight days of
prolonged heat and humidity, which can have cumulative effects
to those susceptible to heat related illness. This extreme heat
looks like it will last through Friday, at least for some parts
of the region, so either an extension of the Warning or
potentially an Advisory will likely be added for a portion of
the region in upcoming forecasts. Some relief is on the way for
the weekend. However, the heat will return with a vengeance next
week, with triple digit highs in the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or
spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting
clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call
9 1 1.

&&

AC technicians respond to hundreds of calls for broken units due to the heat

  • Updated
  • 0
AC technicians are responding to hundreds of calls for broken units due to the heat
Marisa Patwa

The blazing temperatures are taking a toll on air conditioning units across the Tri-state.

J.E. Shekell employees said they have been busy with heat-related issues over the past few days -- so much so that they received more than 200 calls from people asking for help in a single day.

On Wednesday, there were 54 technicians dispatched to homes within a 50-mile radius of Evansville.

The company said technicians are working 12- to 14-hour shifts, making sure they can get to as many homeowners as possible.

"We've had breakdowns obviously," said Tom East, director of residential HVAC at J.E. Shekell. "Everything from it's not cooling like it use too to it's absolutely down. All of these systems are sized for 98 percent of the weather we have in this market and the 2 percent is what we're experiencing in this market right now. These things run all the time and they're going to run all the time. There are some things people can do, but they are really taxing these units right now."

The most common issue is from dust collecting in the AC units, so in those instances, the technician will give the unit a good cleaning.

"We like to call them at J.E. Shekell, actually giving them a bath," East said. "You take the unit completely apart. Any dirt or dust or cottonweed that is on the outdoor of this unit, it has to shed that before it can take the heat out of your home."

Another tip for keeping the heat out of your home, if you have windows, make sure they are covered by blinds.

Recommended for you