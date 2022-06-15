AC technicians respond to hundreds of calls for broken units due to the heat

The blazing temperatures are taking a toll on air conditioning units across the Tri-state.

J.E. Shekell employees said they have been busy with heat-related issues over the past few days -- so much so that they received more than 200 calls from people asking for help in a single day.

On Wednesday, there were 54 technicians dispatched to homes within a 50-mile radius of Evansville.

The company said technicians are working 12- to 14-hour shifts, making sure they can get to as many homeowners as possible.

"We've had breakdowns obviously," said Tom East, director of residential HVAC at J.E. Shekell. "Everything from it's not cooling like it use too to it's absolutely down. All of these systems are sized for 98 percent of the weather we have in this market and the 2 percent is what we're experiencing in this market right now. These things run all the time and they're going to run all the time. There are some things people can do, but they are really taxing these units right now."

The most common issue is from dust collecting in the AC units, so in those instances, the technician will give the unit a good cleaning.

"We like to call them at J.E. Shekell, actually giving them a bath," East said. "You take the unit completely apart. Any dirt or dust or cottonweed that is on the outdoor of this unit, it has to shed that before it can take the heat out of your home."

Another tip for keeping the heat out of your home, if you have windows, make sure they are covered by blinds.