Accidental fire damages home on Ravenswood Drive in Evansville

An accidental fire damaged a home on Ravenswood Drive in Evansville early Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.
The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a home in the area of Ravenswood Drive and South Evans Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday for a possible fire.
When firefighters arrived at the home, they found a small bush on fire outside, and discovered that the home's enclosed front porch had also been burned.
While the homeowner was able to put out most of the fire on the porch using a hose, EFD says fire was also found in the attic.
After about 15 minutes, crews were able to fully extinguish the fire.
EFD says the homeowner was burned on their hand, but that they were treated on-scene with no other injuries reported.
Investigators classified the fire as accidental, and said that the cause was a small generator that was on the enclosed porch.