Account set up to benefit fallen Tell City police officer

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — An Indiana-based charity is collecting donations for fallen police Sergeant Heather Glenn's family.
The account will benefit the Glenn family after she was shot and killed in the line of duty at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
She served as a Sargent for the Tell City Police Department and was with the department for 20 years.
The account is set up by the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation at German American Bank in Tell City.
Organizers say checks can be payable to “Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation Inc”.
Donors can make a note in the check's memo that it is for the “Sgt. Heather Glenn Endowment”.
Donations are being accepted at any German American Bank.
Donations can also be directly to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation by clicking here.